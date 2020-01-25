Quick links

Championship

Premier League

‘Unreal business’: Some fans cannot believe Tottenham Hotspur signed a player from their club

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Clarke of Leeds United and Osman Kakay of Queens Park Rangers during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Clarke spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United, and the Tottenham Hotspur-owned winger is now on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned Jack Clarke for Queens Park Rangers against Sheffield Wednesday.

Clarke did not have a good game for QPR against Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Friday evening.

The 19-year-old winger, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds from Premier League outfit Tottenham, struggled to make an impact on the match, as he was ineffective, could not deliver good crosses and lacked creativity.

 

Some Leeds fans have been laughing at Tottenham for the transfer fee that they got for Clarke in the summer of 2019.

Spurs signed the teenager - who can also operate as a forward - from the Whites for an initial transfer fee of £10 million, as reported by The Guardian.

Clarke managed just 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, according to WhoScored, and it will be interesting to see how he does during his loan spell at QPR.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United control ball during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Below are some of best comments from Leeds fans on Clarke’s performance for QPR.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke competing with Queens Park Rangers' Josh Scowen during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch