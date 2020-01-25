‘Unreal business’: Some fans cannot believe Tottenham Hotspur signed a player from their club

Jack Clarke spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United, and the Tottenham Hotspur-owned winger is now on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned Jack Clarke for Queens Park Rangers against Sheffield Wednesday.

Clarke did not have a good game for QPR against Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Friday evening.

The 19-year-old winger, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds from Premier League outfit Tottenham, struggled to make an impact on the match, as he was ineffective, could not deliver good crosses and lacked creativity.

Some Leeds fans have been laughing at Tottenham for the transfer fee that they got for Clarke in the summer of 2019.

Spurs signed the teenager - who can also operate as a forward - from the Whites for an initial transfer fee of £10 million, as reported by The Guardian.

Clarke managed just 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, according to WhoScored, and it will be interesting to see how he does during his loan spell at QPR.

Below are some of best comments from Leeds fans on Clarke’s performance for QPR.

As if we sold Jack Clarke for £10million+ #lufc — (@lufcryann) January 24, 2020

Think we need to cut Orta a bit of slack now. Getting £10m for Clarke is unreal business — BC (@BC_LUFC) January 24, 2020

£13m for Jack Clarke...looks like we’ve had Spurs pants down there boys #lufc — Ryan Martin (@_RianMartin_) January 24, 2020

Seems #QPR fans aren't rating Clarke after tonight's performance. Think we've pulled Spurs's pants right down with that one.



I'll admit I'm wrong when he shows his potential. #LUFC — Saiz Matters! (@bullockleeds) January 24, 2020

#LUFC really have had spurts pants down regarding Clarke I think Pochettino knew he was not long for the job & decided he would leave a few mines behind & do his mentor a favour! — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) January 24, 2020

Said it at the time and I'll say it again we have had their pants down for Clarke. — kris (@edge_lufc) January 25, 2020

#qpr How did jack Clarke do last night ? oh spuds thanks fr the 10 million ! #lufc #spurs — Kev Cressey (@kevincressey) January 25, 2020

I still think Clarke will come good but he needs to remember that he hasn't made it yet and get back to putting the effort in that he put in before his Spurs move #Spurs #lufc #qpr — Katy B (@ah_intermission) January 25, 2020

A reminder that #lufc fans voted Jack Clarke young player of the year last season over Tyler Robers #lufc — Mike (@Mike_James118) January 25, 2020