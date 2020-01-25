'Unbelievable': Tony Cascarino makes big claim regarding Leeds man

Marcelo Bielsa has worked wonders at Leeds United.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that he would hire Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa at Manchester United before Mauricio Pochettino.

The Leeds boss is a hugely popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club after arriving in the summer of 2018.

Bielsa could and perhaps should have won promotion to the Premier League last season, using effectively the same squad that finished 13th the year before.

This time around, the Whites have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places despite failing to sign any players on permanent deals last summer, beyond Under-23 personnel.

According to Cascarino, the Argentine veteran has done an 'unbelievable' job at Elland Road and the former Chelsea striker believes that Manchester United should target him over the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss, a free agent following his sacking late last year.

He said on talkSPORT: "He's flavour of the month, Poch. I'd have Bielsa every day of the week at Man United. I would yeah. I think it's unbelievable what he's achieved at Leeds."

It's a very big shout, this.

Yes Bielsa is a fantastic coach, but Pochettino transformed Tottenham and led them to a Champions League final last June.

He didn't win any trophies in North London, but that isn't the only measure of success.

You could argue that you can't measure Bielsa's impact at Leeds by promotion or not winning promotion either, and it's true, but Pochettino is 17 years younger and if the Red Devils are in the market for a long-term appointment then the former Spurs man has to be considered a better option.