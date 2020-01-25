Quick links

‘The greatest trick Victor Orta ever pulled’: Some Leeds fans react to new rumour

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Jean-Kevin Augustin of Red Bull Leipzig, goalkeeper Ismail Cipe of Galatasaray SK during the Pre-season Friendly match between Red Bull Leipzig v Galatasaray SK at Stadion Tivoli on...
Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the club are about to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig.

According to L’Equipe, Augustin is set to join Leeds on loan from Leipzig in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker is on loan at AS Monaco at the moment, but the youngster reportedly wants to move to Elland Road and work with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

 

The French youngster has also been left out of Monaco’s matchday squad for the Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg on Saturday evening.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Augustin.

Below are some of the best comments:

Good signing for Leeds United?

Augustin has struggled to make an impact at Monaco during his loan spell so far, but the striker is highly rated and is only 22 years of age.

Leeds need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to replace Eddie Nketiah, who has gone back to his parent club Arsenal, and a loan move for the former Paris Saint-Germain younsgter does make sense.

The youngster could take a while to get used to Bielsa’s system, but he will be a valuable option on the substitutes’ bench as a back-up to Patrick Bamford.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: William Vainqueur #21 of Toulouse defended by Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at...

