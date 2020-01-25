‘The greatest trick Victor Orta ever pulled’: Some Leeds fans react to new rumour

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the club are about to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig.

According to L’Equipe, Augustin is set to join Leeds on loan from Leipzig in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker is on loan at AS Monaco at the moment, but the youngster reportedly wants to move to Elland Road and work with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The French youngster has also been left out of Monaco’s matchday squad for the Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg on Saturday evening.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Augustin.

Below are some of the best comments:

This Augustin news is everywhere, I think it’s actually happening. Some coup for leeds this. The Bielsa effect — BC (@BC_LUFC) January 25, 2020

#Augustin Get him to Leeds, put pen to paper & get him signed! @LUFC please Leeds don’t f*ck this up like the Dan James situation all over again #LUFC #MOT — Jacko (@Jacko__LUFC) January 25, 2020

Can’t pretend I’d heard of Jean-Kevin Augustin 24 hours ago - but like the look of what I’ve seen #lufc — Mark Williamson (@hedgehoguk84) January 25, 2020

Ok, so I’ve only seen a YouTube video but I’m pretty sure Jean-Kévin Augustin is better than Armando Sa, Filipe da Costa or even Edgar Cani. Sign him up #mot #lufc — Wil (@WilYakface04) January 25, 2020

Only just realised that Augustin doesn't even play as a striker when substituted on. Explains lack of goals. Left out of Monaco squad for the first time, he's coming lads! #LUFC — Adam (@Adam41018142) January 25, 2020

The greatest trick Victor Orta ever pulled was convicning the world, Leeds were signing Billy sharp, che adams or andre gray when really Augustin was the real target #lufc #leedsunited @PhilHay_ @GrahamSmyth — Michael Baxter (@Marceloleeds) January 25, 2020

If we get augustin man #lufc — ell (@ElliottDavill) January 25, 2020

Good signing for Leeds United?

Augustin has struggled to make an impact at Monaco during his loan spell so far, but the striker is highly rated and is only 22 years of age.

Leeds need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to replace Eddie Nketiah, who has gone back to his parent club Arsenal, and a loan move for the former Paris Saint-Germain younsgter does make sense.

The youngster could take a while to get used to Bielsa’s system, but he will be a valuable option on the substitutes’ bench as a back-up to Patrick Bamford.