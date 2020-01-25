Steven Gerrard says Rangers about to make ‘a big statement’

Jermain Defoe is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that there will be news on the future of Jermain Defoe soon.

Defoe joined Rangers on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League outfit Bournemouth in January 2019.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United striker is out of contract at Bournemouth in the summer of 2020.

Rangers manager Gerrard has said that an announcement on the future of Defoe is imminent, stating that it will be a “big statement”.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun about Defoe: “I’m expecting some good news to be announced, it’s just about the final details. That’s a big statement and that will make me happy.”

Rangers stay

According to The Scottish Sun, Defoe will sign a one-year contract with Rangers and will make his move to the Gers permanent.

It would make a lot of sense, as the 37-year-old is a very good striker who has done well at the Gers so far this.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made nine starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this campaign, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Rangers are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, and are also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.