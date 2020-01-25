‘So invisible’, ‘Chasing shadows’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are criticising one player today

Gedson Fernandes was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gedson Fernandes against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes was in action for Tottenham in their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League rivals Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The 21-year-old midfielder - who joined Spurs on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica in the January transfer window - started the tie and played for 56 minutes.

The youngster did not have a good game on a personal level. Although he tried and worked hard, he did look a bit off the pace.

According to WhoScored, Fernandes played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 70%, took 19 touches, and made one tackle and one clearance.

The 21-year-old has also played 26 minutes in the Premier League for Jose Mourinho’s side since his loan switch from Benfica, according to WhoScored.

Fernandes has only just moved to Tottenham, and the Portugal international is just 21 years of age, and it will take him a while to settle into life at the North London club.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Fernandes against Southampton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Gedson looks like he’s won a competition to be there at the moment too — Gary (@GazzaTHFC) January 25, 2020

What’s happened to Son. Can’t even pass the ball 5 yards. Gedson looks off the pace. Chasing shadows at times — Brian Kenny (@THFC29) January 25, 2020

Gedson has been so invisible everytime he’s played so far — Artturi (@thfcTuri) January 25, 2020

Yeah we’ve not been too bad until it gets to any one of our attacking players. Son and Lucas are woeful. Dele is wasteful at the minute and those combined make us look shocking.



Gedson is out of his depth atm but that’s understandable. I think he’ll come good. — Gary (@GazzaTHFC) January 25, 2020

Win a ball in the bloody midfield. Lo Celso getting tossed around. Gedson no where near the needed level but who’s surprised. We always go the cheap way and he’s no different — Jack (@Jk_thfc) January 25, 2020

Didn't get involved enough. Feel like he was a passenger, but he still showed good energy and ran a lot. It will take time for him to get into the system and the team, but today was not too great — Felix Høybye (@Felix_HP1) January 25, 2020

Didn’t realise he was playing — adam toon (@atoon83) January 25, 2020