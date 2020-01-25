Quick links

‘So invisible’, ‘Chasing shadows’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are criticising one player today

Subhankar Mondal
Michael Obafemi of Southampton is challenged by Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's...
Gedson Fernandes was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gedson Fernandes against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes was in action for Tottenham in their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League rivals Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The 21-year-old midfielder - who joined Spurs on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica in the January transfer window - started the tie and played for 56 minutes.

 

The youngster did not have a good game on a personal level. Although he tried and worked hard, he did look a bit off the pace.

According to WhoScored, Fernandes played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 70%, took 19 touches, and made one tackle and one clearance.

The 21-year-old has also played 26 minutes in the Premier League for Jose Mourinho’s side since his loan switch from Benfica, according to WhoScored.

Fernandes has only just moved to Tottenham, and the Portugal international is just 21 years of age, and it will take him a while to settle into life at the North London club.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 18, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Fernandes against Southampton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur on the bench during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London,...

 

