Report: West Ham United confident of signing £11m player on loan

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Tomas Soucek.

According to Football.London, West Ham United are interested in signing Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Slavia value the midfielder at €25 million (£21.08 million), but they could be willing to accept €12.5 million (£10.54 million) as transfer fee.

The report has added that West Ham are confident that they will be able to sign the 24-year-old defensive midfielder on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Soucek has scored eight goals in 17 league appearances for Slavia so far this season, and he has also scored two goals in six Champions League games.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored two goals and provided three assists in 11 Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Soucek is a good player who can operate as a number six or as a number eight in midfield, and the Czech Republic international could be a good partner for Declan Rice.

The Hammers are struggling for survival in the Premier League at the moment, and they could do with someone like Soucek, who is only 24 years of age and has a lot of experience.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

