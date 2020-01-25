Report shares what Winston Reid has told West Ham boss

The forgotten West Ham United defender is reportedly keen on staying in East London.

According to reports, Winston Reid has turned down the chance to leave West Ham United on loan.

The New Zealand international hasn't played a competitive game for the Irons' senior side in 18 months, mostly due to injury.

It's been reported that West Ham could offload him this month but, according to Team Talk, Reid has rejected the chance to join Charlton Athletic until the end of the season.

The report adds that the 31-year-old has told Hammers boss David Moyes that he wants to stay and fight for his place in the first XI.

If true, this isn't a very smart move by Reid.

Surely after spending so long on the sidelines he'll be champing at the bit to play football again, irrespective of who the club is.

And it's surprising to learn that he isn't keen on a move to Charlton and wants to focus on rebuilding his West Ham career.

Truth is, Reid might not have much of a career left in East London, despite being contracted to the club until 2023.

Moyes has better centre-backs in the form of Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, and the reality is that a spot on the bench is probably the best that Reid can hope for.

With so long left on his contract, it makes much more sense to take the Charlton move - if the interest is genuine - and prove a point to West Ham over the next five months.