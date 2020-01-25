Quick links

Report: Newcastle United’s current stance on 23-year-old target

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United believe that Hull City are asking too much money for Jarrod Bowen.

It has been reported that Newcastle are interested in signing Bowen from Championship club Hull in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Tigers want £20 million as transfer fee for the 23-year-old, but the Magpies believe that it is too much for a player who does not have experience of playing in the Premier League.

 

It has been added that it is “unlikely” that the English forward will join Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Sensible stance

Hull do not have any need to sell Bowen in the January transfer window, and with the Tigers still in the race for the Championship playoffs, it would make sense for them to hold onto the 23-year-old.

It would also make sense for the Tigers to try to get as much money as possible for Bowen if they are to sell him this month.

According to WhoScored, Bowen has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 28 Championship matches for Hull so far this season.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City is fouled by Kristian Pedersen of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

