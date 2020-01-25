Report: Newcastle United’s current stance on 23-year-old target

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United believe that Hull City are asking too much money for Jarrod Bowen.

It has been reported that Newcastle are interested in signing Bowen from Championship club Hull in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Tigers want £20 million as transfer fee for the 23-year-old, but the Magpies believe that it is too much for a player who does not have experience of playing in the Premier League.

It has been added that it is “unlikely” that the English forward will join Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Sensible stance

Hull do not have any need to sell Bowen in the January transfer window, and with the Tigers still in the race for the Championship playoffs, it would make sense for them to hold onto the 23-year-old.

It would also make sense for the Tigers to try to get as much money as possible for Bowen if they are to sell him this month.

According to WhoScored, Bowen has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 28 Championship matches for Hull so far this season.