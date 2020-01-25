Report: Leeds’s new striker should be better than Nketiah in hold-up play, club frustrated

Leeds United are reportedly looking for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

According to The Yorkshire Post, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa had “reservations” about Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah’s hold-up play.

Nketiah joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but he was recalled by the Premier League club after struggling for playing time at Elland Road.

According to WhoScored, the 20-year-old striker scored three goals in 300 minutes of Championship football and scored twice in two EFL Cup ties for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Bielsa wants a striker whose hold-up play is better than Nketiah’s.

The report has added that Leeds are frustrated at the high valuations of English strikers and may look abroad for a frontman.

Need for a striker

Patrick Bamford is the first-choice striker at Leeds and is very good, but the Whites cannot rely on the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker for the rest of the season.

Bamford will have barren spells and could get injured, and it is imperative that the Whites bring in a back-up this month.