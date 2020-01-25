Quick links

Report: Jose Mourinho wants 3 players at Tottenham Hotspur this month

Tottenham manage José Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United...
Tottenham Hotspur have signed only Gedson Fernandes on loan this month.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign a striker, a defensive midfielder and a right-back in the final days of the January transfer window.

It has been reported that attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the verge of leaving Tottenham for Inter Milan.

The report has added that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is looking for a striker to cover for the injured Harry Kane, a defensive midfielder and a right-back.

 

Leaving too late?

Tottenham do tend to leave it late in transfer windows, and it seems that the North London outfit are once again racing against time to get deals done, although they have already signed midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica.

Spurs absolutely need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, as Harry Kane is injured at the moment and there is no senior back-up option for Mourinho.

However, if Tottenham are unable to sign a right-back this month, then it will not be a massive issue, as Japhet Tanganga has shown that he can compete with Serge Aurier.

As for signing a new defensive midfielder this month, Spurs could simply utilise Victor Wanyama for the second half of the season and then look for an upgrade in the summer of 2020.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

