Quick links

West Ham United

Everton

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Premier League

Report: Club want £18m for West Ham target, Everton have scouted him

Subhankar Mondal
Juninho Bacuna of Huddersfield Town challenges with Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest and Joe Lolley of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Everton are reportedly interested in Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest.

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town at City Ground on January 19, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

According to The Sun, West Ham United will have to pay £18 million to sign Matty Cash, with Everton also interested in the Nottingham Forest defender.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that West Ham are prepared to pay £12 million as transfer fee for Cash, with Premier League rivals Everton also keeping tabs on the right-back.

The Toffees are claimed to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action for the Reds this season.

 

The report has claimed that Forest want £18 million as transfer fee for Cash, who can also play in midfield.

Sensible stance?

While £18 million is a lot of money for a 22-year-old in the Championship, it does make sense for Forest to maintain their stance.

After all, the Reds are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and boss Sabri Lamouchi would rather keep the youngster in the team for the second half of the season.

According to WhoScored, Cash has made 26 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Forest so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground, Nottingham on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch