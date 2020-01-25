Report: Club want £18m for West Ham target, Everton have scouted him

West Ham United and Everton are reportedly interested in Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest.

According to The Sun, West Ham United will have to pay £18 million to sign Matty Cash, with Everton also interested in the Nottingham Forest defender.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that West Ham are prepared to pay £12 million as transfer fee for Cash, with Premier League rivals Everton also keeping tabs on the right-back.

The Toffees are claimed to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action for the Reds this season.

The report has claimed that Forest want £18 million as transfer fee for Cash, who can also play in midfield.

Sensible stance?

While £18 million is a lot of money for a 22-year-old in the Championship, it does make sense for Forest to maintain their stance.

After all, the Reds are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and boss Sabri Lamouchi would rather keep the youngster in the team for the second half of the season.

According to WhoScored, Cash has made 26 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Forest so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.