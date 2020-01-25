Report: 26-year-old defender set for Arsenal medical, photo shows him at airport with Edu

Arsenal are reportedly nearing a deal for defender Pablo Mari.
According to UOL Esporte, Flamengo defender Pablo Mari has travelled to London to sign for Arsenal – and will undergo a medical with the Gunners.
Flamengo RJ claim that whilst Mari's release clause is €30million, Arsenal will be paying just a third of that, with a €10million (£8.5million) fee suggested.
Additionally, Coluna Do Fla have released a photo of Mari at the airport with Edu, Arsenal's technical director, again pointing towards a deal being done.
Mari and his family allegedly want a return to Europe after less than a year in Brazil, with Arsenal now pressing ahead with a cheap deal to boost Mikel Arteta's back line.
Mari, 26, helped Flamengo win the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores, whilst bagging three goals in 30 appearances for them.
A 6ft 3in centre back who is dominant in the air, Mari is also left-footed, and could bring some balance to the Arsenal back four alongside a right-footed option.
Arteta may be familiar with Mari given that Manchester City signed him in 2016, but he failed to make a single appearance for the club, instead spending time out on loan with Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.
Signing a 26-year-old defender for £8.5million with little proven track record may be a concern for Arsenal fans, but they'll be hoping that Edu has plucked another gem from Brazilian football having signed Gabriel Martinelli over the summer.
Have something to tell us about this article?