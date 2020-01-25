Report: 26-year-old defender set for Arsenal medical, photo shows him at airport with Edu

Arsenal are reportedly nearing a deal for defender Pablo Mari.

According to UOL Esporte, Flamengo defender Pablo Mari has travelled to London to sign for Arsenal – and will undergo a medical with the Gunners.

Flamengo RJ claim that whilst Mari's release clause is €30million, Arsenal will be paying just a third of that, with a €10million (£8.5million) fee suggested.

Additionally, Coluna Do Fla have released a photo of Mari at the airport with Edu, Arsenal's technical director, again pointing towards a deal being done.

Mari and his family allegedly want a return to Europe after less than a year in Brazil, with Arsenal now pressing ahead with a cheap deal to boost Mikel Arteta's back line.

Mari, 26, helped Flamengo win the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores, whilst bagging three goals in 30 appearances for them.

A 6ft 3in centre back who is dominant in the air, Mari is also left-footed, and could bring some balance to the Arsenal back four alongside a right-footed option.

Arteta may be familiar with Mari given that Manchester City signed him in 2016, but he failed to make a single appearance for the club, instead spending time out on loan with Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

Signing a 26-year-old defender for £8.5million with little proven track record may be a concern for Arsenal fans, but they'll be hoping that Edu has plucked another gem from Brazilian football having signed Gabriel Martinelli over the summer.