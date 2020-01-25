Quick links

Report: £11m striker decides to join Leeds United, wants to play for Bielsa

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on Jean-Kevin Augustin.

According to L'Equipe, Monaco attacker Jean-Kevin Augustin has decided to join Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season with a purchase option included.

It's claimed that the RB Leipzig forward – currently on loan at Monaco – is set to head to Elland Road, cutting his time in Ligue 1 short.

The Frenchman allegedly agreed to a move on Friday, as he wants to play for Marcelo Bielsa, and feels regular playing time – even in the Championship – is what needs right now.

 

Leeds will seemingly have an option to sign Augustin permanently at the end of the season if a move does go through, with fans no doubt excited about this potential coup, as it may just tee Leeds up perfectly to land a top striker for a potential Premier League campaign.

Augustin, 22, has only managed two league starts for Monaco this season, and he may now be heading for England in order to try and get his career back on track, two-and-a-half years since Leipzig forked out €13million (£11million) to sign him.

Formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, Augustin looked set for a huge future when he hit 12 goals in his first season for Leipzig, but he was farmed out to Monaco last summer having regressed last term.

Augustin is quick and skilful, making him a threat off the shoulder of the last man and with the ball at his feet, and is a much more well-rounded striker than Eddie Nketiah, who he will be replacing at Leeds should this bold move go through.

His experience at PSG means he won't be overawed by playing for a huge club, and having played in high-pressing systems at Leipzig, he could be a fine fit into Bielsa's system at Elland Road.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

