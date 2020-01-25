Player reportedly heading to Leeds United described as ‘full package’ by ex-manager

Jean-Kevin Augustin is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of signing Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s previous comments should excite the Elland Road faithful.

FootMercato has claimed that Leeds are interested in signing Augustin, who is on loan at AS Monaco from Leipzig at the moment.

Nottingham Forest are also reported to be interested in the 22-year-old striker, but, according to L’Equipe, the youngster has decided to join Marcelo Bielsa's side on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

The former France Under-21 international has reportedly agreed on a move to the Whites and is heading to Elland Road.

Hasenhuttl, who is now the manager of Southampton in the Premier League, worked with Augustin at Leipzig, and he spoke highly of the striker.

Bundesliga.com quoted Hasenhuttl as saying about Augustin in July 2018: “He's the full package. He's going to be a really important player for RB Leipzig.”

Good signing for Leeds United

Augustin has struggled for Monaco so far this season, making just two starts and eight substitute appearances in the league (according to WhoScored), but there is no doubt that the Frenchman has a lot of potential.

Leeds need to sign a striker in the January transfer window as a replacement for Eddie Nketiah, and a loan deal for the 22-year-old would make sense.