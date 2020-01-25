'Personally I'm not satisfied': Liverpool player makes admission

Takumi Minamino didn't have a stellar Premier League debut for Liverpool.

Takumi Minamino has admitted to Liverpool's official website that he wasn't happy with how he played on Thursday night.

The Japan international made his Premier League debut for the Reds in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When Sadio Mane went off on 33 minutes, it was Minamino who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp turned to as a replacement.

But the 25-year-old didn't have a brilliant first hour of Premier League football, struggling to get into the game.

However, Minamino, who joined from Salzburg, admits that he's desperate to repay the faith that the German manager has shown in him.

He told Liverpool's website: "I feel the manager's trust in me, so I really want to repay him. Personally, I'm not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me."

Minamino has endured a slow start to life at Anfield but, then again, he has only played just the two games.

His debut against Everton in the FA Cup wasn't hugely promising either, but this is a very talented player and he'll undeniably be a good signing by Klopp.

After all, Liverpool paid a little more than £7 million to sign him [Independent], a bargain in this day and age, and fans should still feel very excited about him.