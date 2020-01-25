Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Personally I'm not satisfied': Liverpool player makes admission

Shane Callaghan
Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Takumi Minamino didn't have a stellar Premier League debut for Liverpool.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool and Jordan Henderson embrace after after during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in...

Takumi Minamino has admitted to Liverpool's official website that he wasn't happy with how he played on Thursday night.

The Japan international made his Premier League debut for the Reds in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When Sadio Mane went off on 33 minutes, it was Minamino who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp turned to as a replacement.

But the 25-year-old didn't have a brilliant first hour of Premier League football, struggling to get into the game.

 

However, Minamino, who joined from Salzburg, admits that he's desperate to repay the faith that the German manager has shown in him.

He told Liverpool's website: "I feel the manager's trust in me, so I really want to repay him. Personally, I'm not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me."

Minamino has endured a slow start to life at Anfield but, then again, he has only played just the two games.

His debut against Everton in the FA Cup wasn't hugely promising either, but this is a very talented player and he'll undeniably be a good signing by Klopp.

After all, Liverpool paid a little more than £7 million to sign him [Independent], a bargain in this day and age, and fans should still feel very excited about him.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch