Our View: Player drops major hint he is joining Leeds United this month

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Jean-Kevin Augustin has dropped a major hint on Twitter that he is set to join Leeds United in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker has 'liked' a series of posts on Twitter from Leeds fans urging him to switch to the club, as shown below.

This follows a report in French publication L’Equipe earlier today claiming that the striker will join the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco at the moment, but it seems that he will terminate that deal and move to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Augustin to join Leeds? pic.twitter.com/Lrs7AbbVZj — Subhankar Mondal (@subhankarjourno) January 25, 2020

Good signing for Leeds United?

Augustin has made just two starts and eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season, according to WhoScored, but the striker cannot be judged based on a few months.

The Frenchman is hugely talented, is quick, and can also play a high-pressing game, which will enable him to settle into Bielsa’s system.

Back in 2017-18, the 22-year-old striker made 14 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

It could take the youngster a while to get into the rhythm, but once he gets going, he would be a valuable player in Leeds’s quest to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season.