Our View: Player drops major hint he is joining Leeds United this month

Subhankar Mondal
Daniel Baier of Augsburg is challenged by Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig at WWK-Arena on October 20, 2018 in Augsburg,...
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Monaco warms up during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Parc des Princes stadium on January 12, 2020 in Paris, France.

Jean-Kevin Augustin has dropped a major hint on Twitter that he is set to join Leeds United in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker has 'liked' a series of posts on Twitter from Leeds fans urging him to switch to the club, as shown below.

This follows a report in French publication L’Equipe earlier today claiming that the striker will join the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

 

The Frenchman is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco at the moment, but it seems that he will terminate that deal and move to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

 

Good signing for Leeds United?

Augustin has made just two starts and eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far this season, according to WhoScored, but the striker cannot be judged based on a few months.

The Frenchman is hugely talented, is quick, and can also play a high-pressing game, which will enable him to settle into Bielsa’s system.

Back in 2017-18, the 22-year-old striker made 14 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

It could take the youngster a while to get into the rhythm, but once he gets going, he would be a valuable player in Leeds’s quest to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

