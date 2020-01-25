Quick links

'My heart is full': Some Rangers fans buzzing over transfer announcement

Jermain Defoe of Rangers controls the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jermain Defoe is joining Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on a permanent basis.

Rangers have gone and signed up Jermain Defoe on a permanent basis.

The Gers announced earlier on Saturday that Defoe - technically still on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth - would join the club as their player this summer.

The 37-year-old hitman has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers as a Bosman at the end of this season, when his loan expires.

Defoe has been a big hit for Steven Gerrard's side since joining last January, and scored the only goal of the game in midweek to give the Ibrox outfit a win over St Mirren.

 

Here's how fans of the Glasgow giants reacted to the news:

Rangers fans have every right to be excited, but they'll feel a bit short-changed if this is the only transfer announcement to come between now and the end of this month.

Gerrard's side are five points behind Premiership leaders Celtic - albeit with two games in hand - and they probably need more firepower to compete with the Hoops.

Don't forget that the light Blues are also in the Europa League knockout stages and although they have a big squad, the fixture list could take its toll later in the season.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

