'My heart is full': Some Rangers fans buzzing over transfer announcement

Jermain Defoe is joining Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on a permanent basis.

The Gers announced earlier on Saturday that Defoe - technically still on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth - would join the club as their player this summer.

The 37-year-old hitman has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers as a Bosman at the end of this season, when his loan expires.

Defoe has been a big hit for Steven Gerrard's side since joining last January, and scored the only goal of the game in midweek to give the Ibrox outfit a win over St Mirren.

Here's how fans of the Glasgow giants reacted to the news:

Here for 56 ⚪ — fent (@Crypto_Bard) January 25, 2020

I'm happy with that the man just fits at rangers an I think he fallen for us ⚪ he's one of the people NSE — R.mac.55 (@Rmac551) January 25, 2020

Great bit of business 16 goals and counting this season — Empire Bear (@Empire_Bear) January 25, 2020

What a signing!!! This man will be an awesome role model for all youngsters around Ibrox. He’s still in tip top fitness and scoring for fun! So pleased he’s signed on for another year! — Renegade (@Renegade_uk100) January 25, 2020

Fantastic news! ⚪ — King Pin Dazza (@Kingpindazza) January 25, 2020

On and off the field this his huge — Thomas Lambie (@Tam_Lambie) January 25, 2020

Excellent news, not just a great footballer, but a superb role model for younger players. — Pizza Bear (@PizzaBear8) January 25, 2020

Congratulations Jermain on signing for Gers again and we all know you love playing for this Club.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ — charles wood (@chas1937) January 25, 2020

Can’t argue. Best finisher in the league by a long long way — Craig (@craigmoore1981) January 25, 2020

Rangers fans have every right to be excited, but they'll feel a bit short-changed if this is the only transfer announcement to come between now and the end of this month.

Gerrard's side are five points behind Premiership leaders Celtic - albeit with two games in hand - and they probably need more firepower to compete with the Hoops.

Don't forget that the light Blues are also in the Europa League knockout stages and although they have a big squad, the fixture list could take its toll later in the season.