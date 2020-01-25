Michael Stewart says the unthinkable could happen to Rangers player

Jermain Defoe has been a big hit at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Michael Stewart has suggested that Rangers hitman Jermain Defoe could potentially make England's Euro 2020 squad.

Defoe scored the only goal of the game in midweek as the Gers edged out St Mirren at Ibrox.

In doing so, the veteran marksman took his tally for the season to 15 in a Rangers shirt.

What's more remarkable about Defoe's numbers is that he turns 38 years of age this year and, with Harry Kane absent until April, Stewart claims that it wouldn't be a huge shock if Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate began monitoring the striker's form in Scotland with a view toward Euro 2020.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Jermain Defoe came to Rangers for another chance to play in Europe, but not even he could have imagined he might get another shot at the Euros, too.

"Right now the idea of him playing for England once more is still far-fetched. But if he delivers against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday? Gareth Southgate will have to take note. It’s not like the Three Lions boss is spoiled for choice at the moment."

The former Tottenham and Sunderland star has 57 caps for his country, indicating that he already has the pedigree.

But do goals against the like of St Mirren suggest that Defoe could still cut it at international level? In a word, no.

The Rangers man can only score who he's playing against, but the quality in Scotland is far different to that in the European Championships and even if Kane doesn't make the competition, it's still hugely unlikely that Defoe will be selected.

It would be wholly unthinkable if Southgate brings him to Euro 2020.