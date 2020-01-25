Quick links

Rangers

Michael Stewart says the unthinkable could happen to Rangers player

Shane Callaghan
Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jermain Defoe has been a big hit at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Michael Stewart has suggested that Rangers hitman Jermain Defoe could potentially make England's Euro 2020 squad.

Defoe scored the only goal of the game in midweek as the Gers edged out St Mirren at Ibrox.

Subscribe

In doing so, the veteran marksman took his tally for the season to 15 in a Rangers shirt.

What's more remarkable about Defoe's numbers is that he turns 38 years of age this year and, with Harry Kane absent until April, Stewart claims that it wouldn't be a huge shock if Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate began monitoring the striker's form in Scotland with a view toward Euro 2020.

 

He told The Scottish Sun: "Jermain Defoe came to Rangers for another chance to play in Europe, but not even he could have imagined he might get another shot at the Euros, too.

"Right now the idea of him playing for England once more is still far-fetched. But if he delivers against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday? Gareth Southgate will have to take note. It’s not like the Three Lions boss is spoiled for choice at the moment."

The former Tottenham and Sunderland star has 57 caps for his country, indicating that he already has the pedigree.

But do goals against the like of St Mirren suggest that Defoe could still cut it at international level? In a word, no.

The Rangers man can only score who he's playing against, but the quality in Scotland is far different to that in the European Championships and even if Kane doesn't make the competition, it's still hugely unlikely that Defoe will be selected.

It would be wholly unthinkable if Southgate brings him to Euro 2020.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch