Manager states stance on reported Arsenal and Newcastle United targets

Arsenal reportedly want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, while Glen Kamara has been linked with Newcastle United.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Alfredo Morelos and Glen Kamara are two of the best players at Rangers, and there is no surprise that the striker and the midfielder have been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United respectively.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have been scouting Kamara at Rangers matches this season, while The Northern Echo has credited Newcastle with interested in Morelos.

Subscribe

With just a few days left in the January transfer window, there is still time for the Gunners and the Magpies to make their moves, but Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has made it clear that the 23-year-old Colombia international striker and the 24-year-old Finland international will not be sold this month.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “My message won’t change, he’s not for sale, he won’t be sold and we haven’t received any bid for him. That’s the same for Connor Goldson, Glen Kamara, Tav.

“None of our best players will be leaving certainly in this window. We don’t want to sell any of our best players.”

Sensible stance

With Rangers aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season and also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, it would make sense for the Gers to keep hold of their best players beyond the January transfer window.

Morelos is Rangers’ best striker, while Kamara is a key figure in the Ibrox club’s midfield, and losing them this month would adversely affect the team’s chances of being successful this season.