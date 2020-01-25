Manager says he wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur player, contact reportedly made

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has told The Guardian that he is interested in signing Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by The Guardian that Newcastle have made contact with Premier League rivals Tottenham to discuss signing the left-back on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Spurs are reported to be interested in selling the England international, who is on £60,000 a week.

Newcastle boss Bruce has said that he wants to bring the 29-year-old to St. James’ Park, and has praised the former Leeds United prospect.

Bruce told The Guardian about Rose: “The kid’s a quality player and a class act. Whether it’s possible, who knows.”

Need for a left-back

With both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett sidelined for the rest of the season with injuries, Newcastle do need to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window.

Rose is out of favour at Tottenham, and the Englishman will struggle for regular playing time under Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho in the coming months.

A loan move to Newcastle would make sense for Rose, but with the Magpies still in a relegation fight, that may not be appealing to the Englishman.