Manager describes reported £70m Liverpool target as ‘unique’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno has described reported Liverpool target Adama Traore as “unique”, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Nuno made the comments about the former Aston Villa winger after the Premier League game against Liverpool on Thursday.

The 24-year-old winger played well against the Reds and was a constant threat to their defence.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, the Spaniard took two shots of which one was on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 81.3%, won one header, took 42 touches, attempted six dribbles, and put in 10 crosses.

So far this season, the former Barcelona prospect has made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool interest

Liverpool are interested in signing Traore from Wolves, according to 90min.com, which has further reported that the Wanderers value him at £70 milion.

Nuno told BBC Sport about Traore: "He is unique. He has stuff that nobody else has. And talent. There is a lot of space to grow."

Good signing for Liverpool?

While it is hard to see Wolves sell Traore in the January transfer window, things could change in the summer of 2020.

Liverpool have a very strong and potent attacking unit, and Traore’s pace, strength, tricks, crossing ability and quality will make them even better.