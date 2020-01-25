Quick links

'Noooo', 'hope we have a buyback clause': Some fans react after Leeds snap up their player

Ian Poveda of Manchester City in action during the Premier League Asia Trophy Final between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hongkou Football Stadium on July 20, 2019 in...
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have brought the talented England youth international to Elland Road.

Following the official confirmation that Leeds United have signed Ian Poveda, some Manchester City fans have had their say on the winger's switch to Elland Road.

The 19-year-old, whose deal at the Premier League club was set to expire in the summer has joined the Whites on a permanent contract until the summer of 2024 for a "small fee" (Leeds Live).

Leeds lost the services of Jack Clarke earlier this month after he was recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur, and Poveda is likely to take the position vacated by the former Elland Road academy ace.

 

Poveda has played in the academies of several illustrious clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona before linking up with Man City, having featured regularly for their academy side and in the EFL Trophy.

The England youth international leaves the Premier League champions having made one senior appearance, which came in last season’s League Cup semi-final second leg win over Burton Albion.

Here is what some Man City fans said about the youngster's permanent departure to Leeds:

Poveda is Leeds' second signing of the January transfer window after goalkeeper Elia Caprile joined the Whites earlier this week - he will wear the number seven shirt, and will now go into training with the rest of the squad ahead of a possible debut against Millwall on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

