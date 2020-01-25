Inspired by Toure and Vieira, reported target can save West Ham's midfield

David Moyes' West Ham United are reportedly hoping to raid Serie A outfit Udinese and bring Seko Fofana back to the Premier League.

During his formative years at Manchester City, Seko Fofana received the sort of footballing education that most budding young midfielders would kill for.

Not only did the fresh-faced Frenchman hone his talents under legendary Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira in City’s reserves, he also spent many an hour in the north west watching on in awe as Yaya Toure flattened Premier League defences and established the ‘noisy neighbours’ as Manchester’s dominant force.

“Yaya Toure is a player who inspires me a lot,” a 19-year-old Fofana told Sky Sports (5 May 2015, as relayed by the MEN) during his time in England. “He has a huge influence on Man City’s style and I have learned from watching him play.

“Patrick Vieira has helped me to progress every day. He was a big player in my position so his advice is good.”

While Fofana has never quite managed to reach the remarkable levels of two Premier League greats since leaving Manchester four years ago, the influence of Vieira and Toure shines through whenever he steps onto the pitch in the black and white stripes of Udinese.

And, according to The Mail, a player who is now approaching his peak at the age of 24 could be heading back to England sooner rather than later with West Ham expressing an interest in a man who, while never making the grade at City, could be exactly what the London Stadium needs.

Ask any Hammers fan where their weaknesses lie and 9/10 of them will point directly to the centre of the park. That is no criticism of Mark Noble or Declan Rice – more a reference to the alarming lack of cover with Jack Wilshere crocked and Carlos Sanchez looking like he is in the wrong occupation altogether.

Kamara, as you might have guessed from his admiration for both Vieira and Toure, is at his best when powering through the midfield, swatting opponents away on the run.

The ‘new Yaya Toure’ he might not be but West Ham supporters would happily accept a realistic imitation.