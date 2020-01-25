Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Ian Poveda sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

Subhankar Mondal
Ian Poveda of Manchester City celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Atalanta at Manchester City Football...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ian Poveda has joined Leeds United from Manchester City.

Ian Carlo Poveda and Phil Foden of Manchester City walk to the pitch during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on November 21, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Ian Poveda has taken to Twitter to express his delight at joining Leeds United from Manchester City.

As announced on Leeds’s official website, Poveda has joined the Championship club from Premier League outfit City on a permanent contract.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a contract with the West Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2024.

 

The England Under-20 international, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has taken to Twitter to express his happiness at making the switch from the Citizens to the Whites.

Replacement for Jack Clarke

Poveda is essentially a replacement for Jack Clarke, who was recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently sent out on loan to Championship side Queens Park Rangers for the second half of the campaign.

Clarke struggled for playing time at Elland Road this season, but the winger was a good option to have in the squad.

Poveda is unlikely to go straight into the Leeds starting lineup, but with his pace, skills and tricks, the teenager will provide head coach Marcelo Bielsa with a good option on the substitutes’ bench.

Ian Poveda of Manchester City celebrates with Alpha Diounkou after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Atalanta at Manchester City...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch