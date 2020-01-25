Ian Poveda sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

Ian Poveda has joined Leeds United from Manchester City.

Ian Poveda has taken to Twitter to express his delight at joining Leeds United from Manchester City.

As announced on Leeds’s official website, Poveda has joined the Championship club from Premier League outfit City on a permanent contract.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a contract with the West Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2024.

The England Under-20 international, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has taken to Twitter to express his happiness at making the switch from the Citizens to the Whites.

The Journey Begins

Excited to have signed for @LUFC . Really can’t wait to get started & to play with this team! Thank you all for the messages God, My family, I love you Fans I got you #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/ayqpoxOyXF — Iancarlo (@IancarloP) January 24, 2020

Replacement for Jack Clarke

Poveda is essentially a replacement for Jack Clarke, who was recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently sent out on loan to Championship side Queens Park Rangers for the second half of the campaign.

Clarke struggled for playing time at Elland Road this season, but the winger was a good option to have in the squad.

Poveda is unlikely to go straight into the Leeds starting lineup, but with his pace, skills and tricks, the teenager will provide head coach Marcelo Bielsa with a good option on the substitutes’ bench.