Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'I haven't seen much of him': Arteta comments on £15m Arsenal player

Shane Callaghan
(L-R) Alex Lacazette, Dani Ceballos and Carl Jenkinson of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dani Ceballos hasn't played for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta yet.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Standard Liege at Emirates Stadium on October 03,...

Mikel Arteta has admitted to Arsenal's official website that he doesn't yet know if Dani Ceballos will be returning to Spain.

Arsenal signed the Real Madrid midfielder on a season-long loan last summer, paying a hefty £15 million fee for that arrangement [The Daily Mail] - not including his wages.

Despite the money, Ceballos hasn't been a big player for the Gunners, managing only 906 minutes across all competitions, and hasn't got off the bench in their last four games.

The Spaniard was sidelined when Arteta replaced Unai Emery as the Emirates Stadium club's head coach.

 

This week, Ceballos hinted that his future was not in North London with a response to a post from Hector Bellerin on Instagram, admitting that he would miss his compatriot's left-footed goals.

And Arteta concedes that he hasn't seen enough of Ceballos to know whether he can do anything with him.

He told Arsenal's website: "When I joined the club he wasn't here, he was in Madrid because he was doing his rehab - for over a month - in Madrid with the team that owns him.

"And then, when I came here, he was doing his rehab and by the first two or three weeks he was getting back to fitness and I haven't seen much of him because he's only trained with us for a week or 10 days, you know. So it's very early to assess what I can or cannot do with him. I heard about all those things but I have nothing to comment."

Ceballos is a talented player but it seems like Arteta has little use for him, even if he claims he's undecided.

He's been regularly on the bench for a month without getting an appearance under Arteta, and his injury earlier in the season wasn't serious or lengthy enough to suggest Arteta could be easing him back into action.

Paying that much for a loan is crazy to begin with, but especially when the player has contributed as much - or as little - as Ceballos.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch