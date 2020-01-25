Graham Roberts hails 'superb' Tottenham duo

Tottenham Hotspur were denied a spot in the last 16 of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur's difficulties continued this afternoon.

Spurs looked on course to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup after leading 1-0 away to Southampton with minutes remaining.

But Sofiane Boufal equalised late on to deny Tottenham a spot in the last 16 for now and force Jose Mourinho's side to endure another replay.

Mourinho's troops have had seven games in 2020 so far and won only two of them - both 2-1 victories at home to Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

The North Londoners' posted a solid defensive display, with Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tangana impressive in the back four.

Here's how Graham Roberts reacted to the result on Twitter:

In the hat should have put the tie to bed though! What a player @LoCelsoGiovani looks now let’s get @TanguyNdombele in there and we can really have a top midfield. Thought the back 4 done well overall and @AlderweireldTob @JTanganga99 superb — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 25, 2020

Tottenham need to get out of this mid-season slump as soon as possible.

The Lilywhites have a last-16 Champions League tie with Leipzig on the horizon next month and if things don't improve before then it could be difficult for Mourinho and his boys.

Spurs host the first leg in London on February 19, which is well under a month away.