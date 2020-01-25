Quick links

Graham Roberts hails 'superb' Tottenham duo

Tottenham manage José Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United...
Tottenham Hotspur were denied a spot in the last 16 of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur's difficulties continued this afternoon.

Spurs looked on course to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup after leading 1-0 away to Southampton with minutes remaining.

But Sofiane Boufal equalised late on to deny Tottenham a spot in the last 16 for now and force Jose Mourinho's side to endure another replay.

Mourinho's troops have had seven games in 2020 so far and won only two of them - both 2-1 victories at home to Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

 

The North Londoners' posted a solid defensive display, with Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tangana impressive in the back four.

Here's how Graham Roberts reacted to the result on Twitter:

Tottenham need to get out of this mid-season slump as soon as possible.

The Lilywhites have a last-16 Champions League tie with Leipzig on the horizon next month and if things don't improve before then it could be difficult for Mourinho and his boys.

Spurs host the first leg in London on February 19, which is well under a month away.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

