Former teammate says £152m player would ‘obviously’ improve Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Mario Mandzukic, Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus, Radamel Falcao, Valere Germain, Kylian Mbappe, Fabio Henrique Tavares aka Fabinho, Joao Moutinho of Monaco, Claudio Marchisio of Juventus...
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is a former teammate of Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe of Monaco after the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg match between Juventus Turin and AS Monaco at Juventus Stadium on May 9, 2017 in Turin, Italy.

Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho has told SPORTbible that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would improve the Reds.

However, the 26-year-old Brazil international has said that it would be a headache for Liverpool if Mbappe were in the team due to the front-three of the Reds being very strong.

Fabinho played with the 21-year-old France international forward at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

 

Fabinho told SPORTbible when asked about Liverpool potentially signing Mbappe: “At this moment it would be a headache for Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good.

“But I know Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. Right now he plays for Paris Saint-Germain and we have to respect that.”

Stats

Mbappe is one of the best forwards in the world and has been superb for PSG since his initial move on loan from Monaco in 2017.

The 21-year-old - who cost PSG €180 million (£151.79m) in transfer fees, according to ESPN - has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 14 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, and he has also scored five goals and provided three assists in five Champions League matches, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France international forward - who won the 2018 World Cup - scored 33 goals and provided seven assists in the league in 2018-19, and he also scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Liverpool transfer

Given how good Mbappe is and PSG’s quest to win the Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, it is hard to see the youngster switch to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Monaco's Brazilian defender Fabinho (R) celebrates with Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin after scoring the French L1 football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Monaco (ASM) on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

