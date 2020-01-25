Former teammate says £152m player would ‘obviously’ improve Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is a former teammate of Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho has told SPORTbible that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would improve the Reds.

However, the 26-year-old Brazil international has said that it would be a headache for Liverpool if Mbappe were in the team due to the front-three of the Reds being very strong.

Fabinho played with the 21-year-old France international forward at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

Fabinho told SPORTbible when asked about Liverpool potentially signing Mbappe: “At this moment it would be a headache for Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good.

“But I know Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. Right now he plays for Paris Saint-Germain and we have to respect that.”

Stats

Mbappe is one of the best forwards in the world and has been superb for PSG since his initial move on loan from Monaco in 2017.

The 21-year-old - who cost PSG €180 million (£151.79m) in transfer fees, according to ESPN - has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 14 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, and he has also scored five goals and provided three assists in five Champions League matches, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the France international forward - who won the 2018 World Cup - scored 33 goals and provided seven assists in the league in 2018-19, and he also scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Liverpool transfer

Given how good Mbappe is and PSG’s quest to win the Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, it is hard to see the youngster switch to Liverpool in the January transfer window.