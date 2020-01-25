Quick links

‘Don't leave’: Some Arsenal fans respond to player’s tweet amid speculation

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos before a training session at London Colney on December 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dani Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to Dani Ceballos’s latest post on Twitter and have urged the Real Madrid-owned attacking midfielder not to leave in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Ceballos is looking into the possibility of cutting short his loan spell at Arsenal and returning to his parent club Madrid.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal from Los Blancos in the summer of 2019.

Much was expected of the former Real Betis star when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium, but the attacking midfielder has had injury issues and has failed to do much of note when he has played.

 

According to WhoScored, the Spain international has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

Ceballo has also scored one goal in 207 minutes of Europa League football for the North London outfit so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Ceballos has made a post on Twitter about training hard, and some Arsenal fans have responded to his message and have urged him not to leave this month.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

