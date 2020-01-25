‘Doesn’t fit our transfer policy’: Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp’s reported target

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Real Madrid’s Isco.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Isco from Madrid in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has identified the Spain international attacking midfielder to add more creativity to his team, but Madrid president Florentino Perez will not sell the 27-year-old for less than €70 million (£59.04 million).

Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding Isco on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Isco would bring a lot to our game but he doesn’t fit our transfer policy — klopp’s favourite guy (@ReallyZims) January 23, 2020

We would never spend that much money on a player 28+ — #Unbearables (@johnnyste_) January 23, 2020

Would rather spend 70m on Aouar. A lot younger and higher ceiling than Isco. You could nearly aouar and Werner for the same price that’s been quoted for havertz. — Mick (@mickalus1) January 23, 2020

Is Isco an exiting target for Liverpool? Can't say I'm shacking with exitement — LFC.Iceland (and counting) (@SGAUTI2) January 23, 2020

Is that the Isco we were never in for??? Yeah thought so! Jog on — Dido (@didopich) January 23, 2020

Hard fought win. Liverpool have to realise we are going to get more of this as we get closer. We need to strengthen this squad. Mane going off and we ran out of ideas. Sign Werner, Isco and Havertz in summer — Mumongu#LFC (@mumongugaming) January 23, 2020

Im not getting this. Above our age target, expensive, high wages, established rather than budding with untapped potential in an area we have lots of players. One thing, he could be looking for senior leader in the team with possible Mili and Gini moving on. Don’t see it tho — KloppGypsy (@KloppGypsy) January 24, 2020

Sign isco Announce Isco please and Kai Havertz — John (@Johnjohn9901) January 24, 2020

Good signing for Liverpool?

Isco is a very creative footballer and is a serial winner, having won La Liga once and the Champions League four times with Los Blancos.

Although the 27-year-old’s form has not been great for the past two or so seasons, there is no doubt regarding his quality and calibre.

Isco would certainly enhance the quality and potency of Liverpool’s attack, but it is hard to see Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sanction a transfer for the Spaniard in the middle of a season in which they could win both La Liga and the Champions League.