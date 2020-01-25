Quick links

‘Doesn’t fit our transfer policy’: Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp’s reported target

Subhankar Mondal
Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Real Madrid’s Isco.

Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid (L) runs with the ball during the Supercopa de Espana Final match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 12,...

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Isco from Madrid in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has identified the Spain international attacking midfielder to add more creativity to his team, but Madrid president Florentino Perez will not sell the 27-year-old for less than €70 million (£59.04 million).

Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding Isco on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

 

Good signing for Liverpool?

Isco is a very creative footballer and is a serial winner, having won La Liga once and the Champions League four times with Los Blancos.

Although the 27-year-old’s form has not been great for the past two or so seasons, there is no doubt regarding his quality and calibre.

Isco would certainly enhance the quality and potency of Liverpool’s attack, but it is hard to see Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sanction a transfer for the Spaniard in the middle of a season in which they could win both La Liga and the Champions League.

Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid (R) battles for the ball with Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid (L) during the Supercopa de Espana Final match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

