Doctor Who season 12 episode 5 cast - Neil Stuke, Jo Martin, Michael Begley!

Episode 5 sees the gang take on the dreaded Judoon.

The Doctor Who season 12 episode 5 cast has us seriously impressed.

Just when we thought it couldn't get any better...

The iconic sci-fi series has returned for a new season and so far it's one of the most satisfying in recent memory. We've witnessed the Doctor depicted by the likes of David Tennant, Tom Baker, Matt Smith and many more. They all have a legacy, but fortunately, Jodie Whittaker's is shaping up nicely.

She's wonderful in the titular role and has been joined by some amazing guest stars including Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard), James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) and Goran Visnjic (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Now, we have even more for episode 5, titled Fugitive of the Judoon.

That's right, the Judoon are back, and they're certainly making their presence known. This time, the galactic police are running rampant and disrupting the residents of Gloucester. It's great to see them back in the show, but let's take a look at the rest...

Doctor Who season 12 episode 5 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, here are the cast members of Doctor Who season 12 episode 5:

- Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

- Jo Martin as Ruth Clayton

- Neil Stuke as Lee Clayton

- Ritu Arya as Gat

- Paul Kasey as Judoon Captain Pol-Kon-Don

- Richard Price as Judoon

- Nicholas Briggs as Voice of the Judoon

- Michael Begley as All Ears Allan

- Katie Luckins as Tourist

- Judith Street as Marcia

Welcome guest star Neil Stuke!

Neil Stuke will guest star in Fugitive of the Judoon as Lee Clayton, who encounters the Judoon alongside his tour-guide wife Ruth.

As highlighted by The Sun, showrunner Chris Chibnall said of the news: "...we’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as a guest star. We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor."

We totally feel the excitement. The 53-year-old English actor has starred in such TV shows as Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned (he played Chris Parks), Paranoid (Michael Niles), Plebs (Cornelius), Silk (Billy Lamb) and Game On (Matthew).

Spotlighting Jo Martin

Jo Martin plays Lee's wife Ruth.

Audiences will definitely recognise her, as she's starred in such TV series as In the Long Run (Yvonne), Fleabag (Pam), The Long Song (Hannah), Top Boy (Zoe) and Silent Witness (Grace Taylor).

She's also been in some notable films, including 100 Streets (Marie), Batman Begins (Police Prison Official) and 4.3.2.1. (Driving Examiner).

However, Jo is perhaps best known for playing Natalie Crouch on the BBC sitcom The Crouches in the early 2000s.

Michael Begley returns

If you cast your minds back, you may remember that Michael Begley played the role of Mulligan back in the 2001 episode The Curse of the Black Spot.

Now, he's finally back in the role of All Ears Allan!

Michael has also starred in Casualty (Ian Dennis), Silent Witness (Danny Edwards), William and Mary (Rick Straud) and Dalziel and Pascoe (Carl Watmough).

