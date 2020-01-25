Quick links

Championship

‘Destined for the first team’: Some Leeds fans impressed with £150k player

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Leeds United club crest prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on October 01, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stuart Mckinstry scored twice for the Leeds United Under-23 side on Friday.

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans have praised Stuart Mckinstry on Twitter for his performance for the Under-23 side against their Wolverhampton Wanderers counterparts on Friday.

The Leeds U23 team were in action against their Wolves counterparts in Premier League Cup Group H.

Mckinstry was the star of the show for Carlos Corberan’s side at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground, as the 17-year-old winger scored both the goals in a 2-2 draw.

The former Motherwell youngster scored first in the 20th minute from a rebound after Ryan Edmondson’s effort was denied by Andreas Sondergaard.

 

The Scottish teenager doubled his tally on 36 minutes. The winger weaved through the Wolves defence, and although his initial effort was saved by Sondergaard, he did not fail from the rebound.

Mckinstry joined Leeds in the summer of 2019, with Motherwell getting an initial compensation fee of £150,000, as reported in The Scottish Sun.

Leeds fans were impressed with the performance of the young winger and have responded positively to his post-match tweet, as shown below.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch