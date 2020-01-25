‘Destined for the first team’: Some Leeds fans impressed with £150k player

Stuart Mckinstry scored twice for the Leeds United Under-23 side on Friday.

Leeds United fans have praised Stuart Mckinstry on Twitter for his performance for the Under-23 side against their Wolverhampton Wanderers counterparts on Friday.

The Leeds U23 team were in action against their Wolves counterparts in Premier League Cup Group H.

Mckinstry was the star of the show for Carlos Corberan’s side at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground, as the 17-year-old winger scored both the goals in a 2-2 draw.

The former Motherwell youngster scored first in the 20th minute from a rebound after Ryan Edmondson’s effort was denied by Andreas Sondergaard.

The Scottish teenager doubled his tally on 36 minutes. The winger weaved through the Wolves defence, and although his initial effort was saved by Sondergaard, he did not fail from the rebound.

Mckinstry joined Leeds in the summer of 2019, with Motherwell getting an initial compensation fee of £150,000, as reported in The Scottish Sun.

Leeds fans were impressed with the performance of the young winger and have responded positively to his post-match tweet, as shown below.

Unlucky not to get the win today but good performance from the boys, buzzing to get two goals also #mot #lufc https://t.co/2KthYToFDc — Stuart Mckinstry (@stuartmckin91) January 24, 2020

You realise that defenders career's in ruins after that nutmeg, looked as if be cba chasing you .



Superb pal, glad you're settled in at Leeds — Bielsa's Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) January 24, 2020

That nutmeg was just pure filth — Chelle (@ChelleLUFC) January 24, 2020

You been working with Pablo on the meg's? — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) January 24, 2020

Keep up the good work stuart #mot — John gibbons (@Corbywhites) January 24, 2020

Mate you had a great game. Gona be knocking on the 1st Team door soon! — Nick Blessing (@theblessednick) January 24, 2020

Developing well - keep it going #lufc — Tommo (@LUFC1992) January 24, 2020

Great performance Stuart, destined for the first team for sure. MOT — Kev (@Kev18528250) January 24, 2020

Great finish lad , keep training & do what you do & hopefully get in main squad MOT — griffo (@slipperygriff) January 24, 2020

Another great performance bud, see you in the 1st team. — Steptoe. (@tony_passmore) January 24, 2020

Great goals Stuart against a good Wolves side - keep up the good work and you won't be far from the first team — Damien Cummins (@Damien_Cms) January 24, 2020