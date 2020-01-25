Confirmed: Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur lineups in FA Cup

Southampton and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are in FA Cup action this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup when they take on Premier League rivals Southampton this afternoon.

Spurs will take on Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s side will head into the match against the Saints on the back of a 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Tottenham should be aiming for a long cup run and should be looking to win the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Southampton will head into the FA Cup tie against Spurs on the back of a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London in the Premier League.

The Saints are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment, while Tottenham currently find themselves sixth in the standings and are aiming to finish in the top four.

This is how Southampton and Tottenham will line up at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon:

T E A M



Here's how #SaintsFC line up to face #THFC today: pic.twitter.com/yBooqRlm1Y — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 25, 2020

Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2020 in Southampton, England.