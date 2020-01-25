Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Ross County today

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action this afternoon.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Ross County at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s side will head into the match against County on the back of a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock away from home in the league.

The Bhoys are at the top of the league table at the moment with 55 points from 21 matches, two points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 20 games.

This is how Celtic will line up against County this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has given his take on speculation linking the club with Martin Boyle.

According to The Daily Record, the Hoops are interested in signing Boyle from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Celtic manager Lennon is a “huge admirer” of the 26-year-old winger, having worked with the Australia international when he was the manager of Hibernian.

According to WhoScored, the winger has scored five goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances for Hibs so far this season.

Lennon told The Daily Record about Boyle: "I know Martin well, he did great for me at Hibs, but that is just complete speculation. People are putting two and two together and getting five."