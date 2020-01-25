Quick links

Club confirm player's not in their squad for Saturday, reports say he's chose to join Leeds

Leeds United are being linked with a move for the on-loan Monaco striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Monaco have left Jean-Kevin Augustin out of their squad to face Strasbourg on Saturday amid reports linking the striker with a move to Leeds United.

Augustin is currently on loan to the Ligue 1 side from RB Leipzig, and has played 13 times in total this season.

 

The 22-year-old completed a full 90 minutes as Monaco beat Saint-Pryvé on Monday.

But he was omitted from their 19-man party for Strasbourg's visit to the principality.

And that will only fuel speculation that Augustin is heading to Leeds.

L’Equipe reported last night that the former Paris Sait-Germain prodigy has decided to join the Whites on loan with a purchase option.

And he is said to have done so despite having interest from top-flight clubs Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Crystal Palace.

Leeds have been searching for a striker since Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah at the start of the month.

And should the deal go ahead, it would be viewed as some coup for the Premier League hopefuls, with Leipzig reported to have paid £11 million for the France Under-21 international just two-and-a-half-years ago.

