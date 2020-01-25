'Christ sake': £4.5m Celtic star slated after 'woeful' game

Celtic fans aren't being kind to Olivier Ntcham on Twitter.

Celtic opened up a five-point gap over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race this afternoon.

Neil Lennon's side thumped Ross County 3-0 at Parkhead, courtesy of goals from Ryan Christie and a double from Odsonne Edouard.

The win takes Celtic five points clear of Rangers - who have two games in hand - and quite a few of Lennon's troops turned up for the occasion.

One player who might not have, however, is Olivier Ntcham.

Lennon hauled off the Frenchman after 70 minutes and replaced him with Tom Rogic.

Ntcham, a £4.5 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], can be pretty hit and miss, evident by the fact that only 17 of his 31 appearances across all competitions were starting spots.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to his performance this afternoon:

At last.

I wouldn’t give Ntcham a game. Offers nothing. — Gerry (@Gerry31D) January 25, 2020

Christ sake get Ntcham off. — Kenny Wishart (@KennyWishart86) January 25, 2020

Ntcham is powder puff. — James Patrick (@JPFlawless82) January 25, 2020

really not a fan of Ntcham in that position. need someone more dynamic. — william (@1arfurfuxake) January 25, 2020

Celtic shocking so far , Hayes and Ntcham are woeful , another goal blast like last time they were here is badly needed — alan keenan (@keeno64) January 25, 2020

Yep and brutal as expected. Usual suspects Ntcham Forrest Hayes very poor. Rarely keep clean sheets these days so going to be a long second half — Brian Damage (@Briandamge64) January 25, 2020

I’d have Rogic towing his caravan before I’d have Ntcham in the team. — Gerry (@Gerry31D) January 25, 2020

What is it about Ntcham that Lennon sees, cause I sure as hell cant see anything of note other than being lazy. — Kenny Wishart (@KennyWishart86) January 25, 2020

Ntcham is by no means a poor player - actually, he can be absolutely superb on his day, but it isn't often 'his day'.

He originally struggled after Lennon took over from Brendan Rodgers nearly a year ago and despite summer speculation about his future, the former Manchester City man stayed and originally started getting back to his best.

Consistency has always been his biggest problem under Lennon, and performances like today only add to that opinion.