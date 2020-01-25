Quick links

'Christ sake': £4.5m Celtic star slated after 'woeful' game

Shane Callaghan
Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park on May 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic fans aren't being kind to Olivier Ntcham on Twitter.

Olivier Ntcham (21) steps on referees line spray forcing the bottle to explode white foam all over pitch during the UEFA Champions League Qualifiing match between Celtic and AEK Athens at...

Celtic opened up a five-point gap over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race this afternoon.

Neil Lennon's side thumped Ross County 3-0 at Parkhead, courtesy of goals from Ryan Christie and a double from Odsonne Edouard.

The win takes Celtic five points clear of Rangers - who have two games in hand - and quite a few of Lennon's troops turned up for the occasion.

One player who might not have, however, is Olivier Ntcham.

 

Lennon hauled off the Frenchman after 70 minutes and replaced him with Tom Rogic.

Ntcham, a £4.5 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], can be pretty hit and miss, evident by the fact that only 17 of his 31 appearances across all competitions were starting spots.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to his performance this afternoon:

Ntcham is by no means a poor player - actually, he can be absolutely superb on his day, but it isn't often 'his day'.

He originally struggled after Lennon took over from Brendan Rodgers nearly a year ago and despite summer speculation about his future, the former Manchester City man stayed and originally started getting back to his best.

Consistency has always been his biggest problem under Lennon, and performances like today only add to that opinion.

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham (L) and Rosenborg's Anders Trondsen vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League second round, second leg qualifying football match between Rosenborg and...

