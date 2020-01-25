Agent states what reported Aston Villa target plans to do

Aston Villa reportedly want Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace.

Christian Benteke will stay at Crystal Palace, the striker’s agent has told Turkish-Football, amid links with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Telegraph, Villa are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker this month.

The Telegraph has also claimed that the 29-year-old striker has been offered to Tottenham.

However, the Belgium international’s agent has said that his client does not plan to leave Palace this month.

Eris Kismet told Turkish-Football: “Even if there was any offers from their side, from Christian’s side he is 100% sure he will not go to Turkey and he will stay at Palace.”

Leaving Crystal Palace

Benteke has been struggling at Palace for a while now and goals have dried up for the former Liverpool striker.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old has yet to score a goal this season in the league, found the net just once in 2018-19 and thrice in 2017-18.

With Palace having recently signed Cenk Tosun on Everton in the January transfer window, manager Roy Hodgson is likely to use Benteke even less now, and perhaps the striker should think of leaving Selhurst Park this month, at least on a loan deal.