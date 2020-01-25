‘Absolutely awful’, ‘Terrible’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react after hearing reported Eriksen replacement

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Hakan Calhanoglu.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

According to Aksam, Tottenham are interested in signing Calhanoglu from Italian club Milan in the January transfer window.

Milan want €20 million (£16.87 million) as transfer fee for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, and Tottenham are ready to pay it, according to the report.

The report has added that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign the Turkey international as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, and the player himself is ready to leave Milan.

Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Calhanoglu on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Oh no he is terrible — Henrik Löfgren (@HenrikLfgren) January 23, 2020

Decent player but we don’t need him at all. Plus I’ve never heard of this source. — Goy Division (@GoyDivision_) January 23, 2020

NO — Pissed off Spurs Fan (@Bartholemwhosav) January 23, 2020

No no no — Glenn Sears (@GlennSearsTHFC) January 23, 2020

Milan as they currently are have ruined plenty of good players, he could be a low risk high reward signing and still only 25, should be aiming for piatek as well, need a focal point more then another cam type player — Jordan Everson (@j_everson7) January 23, 2020

Please not this man. — SkippitySkipp (@THFC_4T2) January 23, 2020

The epitome of a low risk high reward signing — Cameron Milledge (@whatcameronsaid) January 23, 2020

sell Erisken 25m

buy Calhanoglu 20m



my god give Levy a new payrise what a deal — Møńt 9 9 9 (@lil_tanguy) January 23, 2020

Why? This wouldn’t make sense — Artturi (@thfcTuri) January 23, 2020

This guy is absolutely awful — Cenk (@ForzaYids) January 23, 2020

No No No no no no no no no no — xG (@___SkinnyPenis) January 23, 2020

No no no no no — Eashan (@EashN17) January 23, 2020

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Calhanoglu did well when he was at Bayer Leverkusen, but the 25-year-old has not exactly been a massive success at Milan.

With Eriksen set to join Italian giants Inter Milan, as reported by The Telegraph, Spurs will need a replacement for him this month, and Calhanoglu would not be a bad option for €20 million (£16.87 million).