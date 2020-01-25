Quick links

‘Absolutely awful’, ‘Terrible’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react after hearing reported Eriksen replacement

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan, Ruslan Malinovskyi of Atalanta during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d Italia on December...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Hakan Calhanoglu.

Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan competes for the ball with Bartosz Bereszynski of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between AC Milan and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

According to Aksam, Tottenham are interested in signing Calhanoglu from Italian club Milan in the January transfer window.

Milan want €20 million (£16.87 million) as transfer fee for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, and Tottenham are ready to pay it, according to the report.

The report has added that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign the Turkey international as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, and the player himself is ready to leave Milan.

 

Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Calhanoglu on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Calhanoglu did well when he was at Bayer Leverkusen, but the 25-year-old has not exactly been a massive success at Milan.

With Eriksen set to join Italian giants Inter Milan, as reported by The Telegraph, Spurs will need a replacement for him this month, and Calhanoglu would not be a bad option for €20 million (£16.87 million).

Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Gewiss Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Bergamo, Italy.

