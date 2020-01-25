Quick links

£7m star linked to Leeds scores FA Cup goal from 30 yards

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.
The Leeds United-linked star scored a pearler today.

Cauley Woodrow of Fulham celebrates his second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Rotherham on December 29, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.

Leeds United fans revealed earlier this month that they'd be open to signing Cauley Woodrow - and today the player showed why.

According to the print edition of The Mirror on January 6, the Whites are interested in bringing the Barnsley attacker to Elland Road before the month is out.

A move for the 25-year-old hasn't materialised yet but Leeds supporters might be extra excited about the idea of bringing him to West Yorkshire after his goal today.

Woodrow impressed in the Tykes' 4-2 defeat away to Portsmouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

 

It was a miserable day for the Championship side but Woodrow's strike to make it 2-1 on the hour mark will live long in the visiting fans' memory.

From 30 yards, the former Fulham star rifled a shot into the top corner to give Barnsley a lifeline.

Leeds may not be interested in Woodrow - worth £7 million [The Mirror] - anymore by virtue of the fact that they're reportedly set to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin [L'Equipe], who is also a striker by trade.

The Englishman has nine goals in the Championship so far this season.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow controls as Kieffer Moore and Burnley's Steven Defour look on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Barnsley at Turf Moor on January 5, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

