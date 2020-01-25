£7m star linked to Leeds scores FA Cup goal from 30 yards

The Leeds United-linked star scored a pearler today.

Leeds United fans revealed earlier this month that they'd be open to signing Cauley Woodrow - and today the player showed why.

According to the print edition of The Mirror on January 6, the Whites are interested in bringing the Barnsley attacker to Elland Road before the month is out.

A move for the 25-year-old hasn't materialised yet but Leeds supporters might be extra excited about the idea of bringing him to West Yorkshire after his goal today.

Woodrow impressed in the Tykes' 4-2 defeat away to Portsmouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It was a miserable day for the Championship side but Woodrow's strike to make it 2-1 on the hour mark will live long in the visiting fans' memory.

From 30 yards, the former Fulham star rifled a shot into the top corner to give Barnsley a lifeline.

WHAT A HIT!!!!



From nothing, Cauley Woodrow picks the ball up and drives the ball into the top corner from 30 yards!



Back in it.



2-1 [60'] #YouReds — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 25, 2020

Leeds may not be interested in Woodrow - worth £7 million [The Mirror] - anymore by virtue of the fact that they're reportedly set to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin [L'Equipe], who is also a striker by trade.

The Englishman has nine goals in the Championship so far this season.