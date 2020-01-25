6'4 Wenger signing is finished at Arsenal if Pablo Mari joins

Quick links

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 10, 2018 in London, England.
Does Konstantinos Mavropanos have any future at Arsenal?

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on March 25, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The future looks pretty bleak for Konstantinos Mavropanos as far as being an Arsenal player goes.

Earlier this week, the Gunners loaned out the Greek centre-back to Bundesliga 2 side FC Nurnberg.

It's only a short-term loan until the end of this season, but the 22-year-old might not be coming back to Arsenal for too long in the summer.

That's because it would appear as if he has very little future in North London - especially if a deal to sign Pablo Mari goes through.

 

The Spaniard is heavily expected to join the Premier League side after being spotted with the club's technical director Edu on Friday.

If and when that happens, Arsenal's centre-back options will be Mari, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers - who's injured - Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and on-loan William Saliba.

That's a hell of a lot of centre-backs and the truth is that if Mikel Arteta didn't need Mavropanos now then he definitely won't in the summer, when Chambers is fit again and Saliba arrives.

Mavrapanos, who joined under Arsene Wenger two years ago, hasn't made a Premier League appearance for Arsenal since May after being frozen out under Unai Emery during the first half of the campaign.

The towering defender looked to have a lot of potential when he first joined, with Wenger playing him away at Manchester United, but it seems unlikely that he'll fulfill it at Arsenal.

If the rumour about Mari is accurate then it pushes him closer to the exit door.

