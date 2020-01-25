£5m Celtic loanee is suddenly back in the picture today

Could Moritz Bauer earn a rare start for Celtic this afternoon.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon appeased concern over Jeremie Frimpong this week.

The promising right-back was stretchered off late on during the 3-1 win at Kilmarnock in midweek.

Subscribe

But Lennon revealed to Sky Sports that it was 'only a bit of bruising' and that the 19-year-old Celtic gem hadn't sustained a fracture.

It's good news, because Frimpong has been a big player for the Hoops in recent months, but there's no need to risk him in this afternoon's visit of Ross County.

Consequently, could Moritz Bauer be back in the picture?

Bauer, who joined on a season-long loan from Stoke City last summer, is Lennon's third-choice option for that position, behind Frimpong and Hatem Elhamed.

But with the latter injured, and Frimpong after just avoiding a serious injury, it makes sense for the Celtic manager to start the Austrian today.

Bauer, a £5 million signing by Stoke in 2018 [The Daily Mail], is a very good player and it's more a reflection on Frimpong and Elhamed that he hasn't been playing.

Bauer, who came on for his team-mate in midweek, has only started seven games for Celtic since arriving in Glasgow, but it makes total sense for Lennon to give him his eighth today.