Quick links

Celtic

£5m Celtic loanee is suddenly back in the picture today

Shane Callaghan
Moritz Bauer of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Moritz Bauer earn a rare start for Celtic this afternoon.

Moritz Bauer of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon appeased concern over Jeremie Frimpong this week.

The promising right-back was stretchered off late on during the 3-1 win at Kilmarnock in midweek.

Subscribe

But Lennon revealed to Sky Sports that it was 'only a bit of bruising' and that the 19-year-old Celtic gem hadn't sustained a fracture.

It's good news, because Frimpong has been a big player for the Hoops in recent months, but there's no need to risk him in this afternoon's visit of Ross County.

 

Consequently, could Moritz Bauer be back in the picture?

Bauer, who joined on a season-long loan from Stoke City last summer, is Lennon's third-choice option for that position, behind Frimpong and Hatem Elhamed.

But with the latter injured, and Frimpong after just avoiding a serious injury, it makes sense for the Celtic manager to start the Austrian today.

Bauer, a £5 million signing by Stoke in 2018 [The Daily Mail], is a very good player and it's more a reflection on Frimpong and Elhamed that he hasn't been playing.

Bauer, who came on for his team-mate in midweek, has only started seven games for Celtic since arriving in Glasgow, but it makes total sense for Lennon to give him his eighth today.

Moritz Bauer and Fraser Forster of Celtic FC celebrate the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch