'You finally escaped': Some Liverpool fans respond to 25-year-old's tweet after Wolves win

John Verrall
New Scotland Captain Andy Robertson is seen during a Scotland training session ahead of their International friendly match against Belgium at Orium Performance Centre on September 3, 2018...
Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, but Andy Robertson was given a tough test.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Even Liverpool fans have admitted that Adama Traore struggled last night, after he posted to celebrate their victory on Twitter.

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners at Molineux yesterday, but Robertson was given a torrid time.

 

Traore was relentless, as he constantly ran at Robertson time after time.

The Liverpool full-back arguably came out second best in many of their battles.

But the Scot’s post on Twitter simply focused on the result, and hailed his side’s spirit.

In the responses, even Liverpool fans were quick to remind Robertson about what a battle he had been through.

Despite Robertson’s struggles, Liverpool’s victory has ensured that they have retained their unbeaten record.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are pushing closer and closer to the title, and it is hard to see any side stopping them right now.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

