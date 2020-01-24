'You finally escaped': Some Liverpool fans respond to 25-year-old's tweet after Wolves win

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, but Andy Robertson was given a tough test.

Even Liverpool fans have admitted that Adama Traore struggled last night, after he posted to celebrate their victory on Twitter.

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners at Molineux yesterday, but Robertson was given a torrid time.

Traore was relentless, as he constantly ran at Robertson time after time.

The Liverpool full-back arguably came out second best in many of their battles.

But the Scot’s post on Twitter simply focused on the result, and hailed his side’s spirit.

Massive result! WHAT A TEAM pic.twitter.com/uZyLwRaFP5 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 23, 2020

In the responses, even Liverpool fans were quick to remind Robertson about what a battle he had been through.

No Adama again until next season you can relax again fella — Jiménez Fan (@LoungeActJack) January 23, 2020

Massive W bossman but you got away with one — MainManMané (@SheikhSadio) January 23, 2020

You must be relieved that ones over, Adama had you on toast. pic.twitter.com/jSwDG3eZI7 — Marshbag (@marshbag) January 23, 2020

You finally escaped Adama — --------------- (@farouk606) January 23, 2020

Robbo was even switching to the right by force low key

Adama is absolutely unplayable — Merseysider (@JoshNiiArmah) January 24, 2020

Go and get a rest Robbo....think you've earned it up against HIM!!! — INTERNATIONAL TREBLE WINNERS 2019 (@appydaze70) January 23, 2020

Traore stressed you today... . I salute you robbo .. What a player what a game — OLALUSI OLATUNJI T (@OlatunjiOlalusi) January 23, 2020

Despite Robertson’s struggles, Liverpool’s victory has ensured that they have retained their unbeaten record.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are pushing closer and closer to the title, and it is hard to see any side stopping them right now.