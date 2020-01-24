Quick links

'One of the worst displays I’ve ever seen', 'shambolic': Some Wolves fans slate their own player

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Irish defender Matt Doherty during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton...
Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers did well in last night's game at Molineux but Wolves full-back Matt Doherty's display saw him criticised by some fans.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Matt Doherty's performance for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in last night's Premier League game at Molineux,

The right-back spurned a superb chance early on in the first half against Liverpool, heading wide from Ruben Neves' cross despite being completely free at the far post.

Admittedly, Doherty did weigh in with a great defensive contribution later on, making a block to stop Mohamed Salah from scoring on the stroke of half time.

 

However, his overall performance wasn't the best - he seemed to struggle for much of the game, while his passing on the night was quite wasteful.

Many Wolves players were hailed by the Molineux faithful for giving the Premier League runaway leaders a tough game but reaction to Doherty's overall display was mostly negative.

Here is some of the Wolves fan reaction on social media:

Wolves fell behind to Jordan Henderson's eighth-minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner but Nuno's charges fought back and drew level on 54 minutes.

The hosts had enjoyed a period of pressure against Liverpool as Raul Jimenez played in Adama Traore down the right, who raced past Andy Robertson before crossing for the Mexico star to deftly glance home inside the far post.

In the end, the game was settled by Roberto Firmino's 84th-minute strike, his sixth goal in his last eight games for Liverpool, for a remarkable 14th Premier League win in a row and an unbeaten league streak which has stretched to 40 games.

