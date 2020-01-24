'One of the worst displays I’ve ever seen', 'shambolic': Some Wolves fans slate their own player

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers did well in last night's game at Molineux but Wolves full-back Matt Doherty's display saw him criticised by some fans.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Matt Doherty's performance for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in last night's Premier League game at Molineux,

The right-back spurned a superb chance early on in the first half against Liverpool, heading wide from Ruben Neves' cross despite being completely free at the far post.

Admittedly, Doherty did weigh in with a great defensive contribution later on, making a block to stop Mohamed Salah from scoring on the stroke of half time.

However, his overall performance wasn't the best - he seemed to struggle for much of the game, while his passing on the night was quite wasteful.

Many Wolves players were hailed by the Molineux faithful for giving the Premier League runaway leaders a tough game but reaction to Doherty's overall display was mostly negative.

Here is some of the Wolves fan reaction on social media:

How has Doherty not scored that?! It's alright scoring the odd one but you can't miss those #wwfc — Sam (@SamW160) 23 January 2020

Doc is absolutely dire isn’t he lately? #wwfc — MW (@Matman050988) 23 January 2020

Doherty is absolutely tragic (please score) — Oskar Burr Rasmussen fanpage (@DaanCooper) 23 January 2020

Be careful what you say but I cant remember the last good game Doherty had. Those chances are missed by relegation fodder not teams chasing top 4 #wwfc — Dan (@aston_danny) 23 January 2020

Surely not only fans can see that we need defenders not attackers? For sure a cf for cover for Raul, but another winger?.. maybe there’s a reason we concede first so many times! Doc shambolic again. — Louis Webb (@_webbz) 23 January 2020

Well done to Matt Doherty for producing one of the worst displays I’ve ever seen, if he had anything about him he’d cancel his own contract or retire — Oskar Burr Rasmussen fanpage (@DaanCooper) 23 January 2020

When they flicked the ball over Doherty.

I've never ever seen someone track back as slow as he did. — Alex Moore (@Alexxx_Moore) 23 January 2020

Being realistic doesn’t mean I’m being out to be negative. It’s an assessment. Doherty imo offered nothing and Donk looked a liability at times. Jonny had a tragic first half and Moutinho had a rare off game. Otherwise we played fantastic with pride. That’s the diff — Z/\K (@ZHollowayy) 23 January 2020

Gutted, wonderful performance tonight which a point should have been minimum reward. Traore was again emense and you wonder what his market value would be at the moment. Neto was quality again, only downside was another dissapointing performance from Matt Doherty. — WolvesFirst (@WolvesFirst) 23 January 2020

Totally agree - love the Doc but tonight wasn’t his A game — Paul Mincher (@paulmincher1) 24 January 2020

Doc needs upgrade along with right CB. We’re fragile down that side. Would be tempted to convert Boly to right side CB. — StoneWolf (@Stonewolf68) 24 January 2020

Wolves fell behind to Jordan Henderson's eighth-minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner but Nuno's charges fought back and drew level on 54 minutes.

The hosts had enjoyed a period of pressure against Liverpool as Raul Jimenez played in Adama Traore down the right, who raced past Andy Robertson before crossing for the Mexico star to deftly glance home inside the far post.

In the end, the game was settled by Roberto Firmino's 84th-minute strike, his sixth goal in his last eight games for Liverpool, for a remarkable 14th Premier League win in a row and an unbeaten league streak which has stretched to 40 games.