Who plays Javier Delgado in Modern Family? Meet the actor behind Manny's dad in long-running sitcom

Modern Family is currently airing its 11th and final season and one recurring character has made a dramatic return.

When it first arrived on our screens way back in 2009, few people would have guessed that Modern Family would still be on TV and earning millions of viewers over a decade and 11 seasons later.

That is exactly what has happened though as the long-running ABC mockumentary sitcom is currently enjoying its 11th and final season.

While the main cast of characters have been firmly cemented in fans hearts, there is one character who has appeared sporadically throughout the series who fans have never really got chance to meet properly.

That character is Javier Delgado, Manny's father.

Javier Delgado in Modern Family

Throughout Modern Family's 11-year history, Javier Delgado, played by American actor Benjamin Bratt, has appeared in just seven episodes.

But as Manny's father, each appearance has been a noteworthy one.

His most recent appearance on the show came in its most recent episode, Dead on a Rival, season 11's 12th episode.

In the episode, Javier returns to watch Manny's one-man show and invites his son to go travelling with him. Gloria, Javier's ex-wife and Manny's mother, is not convinced at first but eventually comes round to the idea.

Get to know Benjamin Bratt

Benjamin Bratt, who plays Javier Delgado is a 56-year-old actor from San Francisco in California.

Born to parents of Peruvian as well as English and German heritage, Benjamin Bratt's paternal grandfather George Cleveland Bratt was a Broadway actor and was no doubt an inspiration to Benjamin who dropped out of a Masters (M.F.A.) course at the American Conservatory Theater in order to pursue a career in acting full time.

What else has Benjamin Bratt been in?

Benjamin Bratt's debut acting role came in the TV film Juarez in 1987 at the age of 24.

Since then, Bratt has gone on to appear in almost 70 film and TV roles, the biggest of which have come in the likes of Pixar's Coco, Marvel's Doctor Strange as well as the films Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, its sequel and Despicable Me 2.

Modern Family meanwhile, is next expected to air on February 12th after two weeks away from our screens.