West Ham are reportedly set to sign £5m man coveted by PL trio

West Ham United are set to win the race for Serhou Guirassy with the Amiens striker in talks over a move to the London Stadium, as reported by Sky Sports.

The talented Frenchman has become a gossip column regular on this side of The Channel over the last few weeks with his representatives seemingly keen to secure him a move to the Premier League.

Goal-shy Brighton and Hove Albion were linked on Thursday by The Mail, shortly after the same publication mentioned Aston Villa and Leicester as potential destinations for a man who set Amiens back £5 million in the summer of 2019.

But, out of nowhere, West Ham have now leapt to the front of the queue.

Sky claims that David Moyes’ side have entered negotiations over a deal which will see Guirassy join on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Moyes has a history of getting the best out of physical centre-forwards, such as Yakubu, Marko Arnautovic and the fearsome Duncan Ferguson. Guirassy, a rangy frontman who towers above many defenders at well over 6ft tall, should suit his West Ham side down to the ground.

The former France U20 international, who netted the winner as Koln beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Europa League group stages in November 2017, will also put plenty of pressure on West Ham’s struggling record signing Sebastian Haller.