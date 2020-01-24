Quick links

West Ham are reportedly set to sign £5m man coveted by PL trio

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on December 30, 2019 in Romford, England.
Ligue 1 striker Serhou Guirassy is reportedly set to swap France for the Premier League with David Moyes' West Ham United in talks.

Sehrou Guirassy of Amiens celebrates his goal during the Ligue 1 match between Amiens SC and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade de La Licorne on October 4, 2019 in Amiens, France.

West Ham United are set to win the race for Serhou Guirassy with the Amiens striker in talks over a move to the London Stadium, as reported by Sky Sports.

The talented Frenchman has become a gossip column regular on this side of The Channel over the last few weeks with his representatives seemingly keen to secure him a move to the Premier League.

 

Goal-shy Brighton and Hove Albion were linked on Thursday by The Mail, shortly after the same publication mentioned Aston Villa and Leicester as potential destinations for a man who set Amiens back £5 million in the summer of 2019.

But, out of nowhere, West Ham have now leapt to the front of the queue.

Sky claims that David Moyes’ side have entered negotiations over a deal which will see Guirassy join on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United looks on with Stuart Pearce assistant manager of West Ham United prior to the Premier League match between Watford and West Ham United at Vicarage...

Moyes has a history of getting the best out of physical centre-forwards, such as Yakubu, Marko Arnautovic and the fearsome Duncan Ferguson. Guirassy, a rangy frontman who towers above many defenders at well over 6ft tall, should suit his West Ham side down to the ground.

The former France U20 international, who netted the winner as Koln beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Europa League group stages in November 2017, will also put plenty of pressure on West Ham’s struggling record signing Sebastian Haller.

Sehrou Guirassy of Amiens during the French Ligue 1 match between Amiens SC and Lille OSC (LOSC) at Stade de La Licorne on August 17, 2019 in Amiens, France.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

