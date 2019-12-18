Has Virgin River season 2 been confirmed? Netflix series promises more!

For most, ten episodes of Virgin River were far too easy to race through.

Fans can't get enough of Virgin River, so it's no surprise that talk has quickly turned to season 2.

Sometimes, nothing beats making yourself a lovely cup of tea, getting snuggled up on the sofa and watching a romantic small-town drama... tuning in to a show where you know everyone's names.

In the case of Virgin River, this has been a pretty quick process, with audiences quickly getting to know and love the residents of the California town.

The brilliant new series arrived on the streaming service on Friday, December 6th 2019 with a ten-episode season. Taking on the lead role of Melinda Monroe, we have the wonderful Alexandra Breckenridge (American Horror Story, This Is Us). The character is looking for a fresh start and finds just that when she answers a job ad for a nurse practitioner in Virgin River, or so she thinks...

There's far more than meets the eye with this story, and actually, it packs quite the emotional punch at times, and we hope it will again!

Has Virgin River season 2 been confirmed?

Yes, season 2 of Virgin River has been confirmed!

New episodes of Sue Tenney's hit series will be arriving on Netflix sometime in 2020, although an air date is yet to be confirmed.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.

Based on a bestselling contemporary romance book series by Robyn Carr which includes more than 20 books, there's plenty material left for future Virgin River series.

Virgin River season 2: What we know so far

According to What's on Netflix, it has been renewed and it has also been reported that filming for the second season actually began early September 2019!

The shoot was set to wrap on Tuesday, December 17th 2019. So, the news is definitely good!

Inside Vancouver also say the same, but highlight that production took place in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. Of course, we've only recently tucked into the first season, so it's pretty early days for further details, especially considering filming has essentially only just completed.

Fans talk Virgin River on Twitter

As we said earlier, audiences are so ready for a second season right now.

Over on Twitter, one fan recently wrote: "Netflix have gone & done it again! #VirginRiver is ACE. The issues the characters are dealing with, the sense of community, the balance between the good and bad, the flashbacks, the gossiping... fits like a puzzle to make this series interesting & intriguing. When is season 2?"

Author Danielle Steel also tweeted: "Had fun this weekend with a new Netflix series, Virgin River, based on books by Robyn Carr. Endearing characters, and captivating plots. I can't wait for Season 2," while another added: "I’m in love with #VirginRiverSeries on @netflix. I really hope it comes back for a Season 2. The whole cast is so good!"

We can't wait either!

