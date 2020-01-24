Virgil van Dijk gives verdict on Wolves after playing against them

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers to BT Sport.

Van Dijk was impressed with the way Wolves played against Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got the better of the Wanderers 2-1 away from home.

The Dutchman said on BT Sport: “First of all, you need to give them credit. They played good, they have good players, they are difficult to break down.

In the second half, they came more at us, created more moments of danger, we had to dig deep, we had to fight.”

Tough game for Liverpool

While over the course of the 90 minutes at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday evening, Liverpool did deserve to win, there is no doubt that Wolves made it very hard for them.

Nuno’s team are doing well this season, and the way they played against Liverpool - who look set to win the Premier League title this season - underlines the quality they have in their team.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes, hosts Wolves had 47% of the possession, took 10 shots of which three were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Liverpool had 53% of the possession, took 13 shots of which six were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.