Tottenham Hotspur reportedly willing to make a loss on in-demand £62k-a-week player

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly on Celtic’s radar.

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur want £9 million as transfer fee for Victor Wanyama, with Celtic among the clubs interested in the defensive midfielder..

It has been reported that Spurs are asking for £9 million to sell the former Celtic star in the January transfer window.

There have been “several enquiries” for the former Southampton star, including from two unnamed Premier League clubs, according to the report.

 

Celtic and Turkish giants Galatasaray are also interested in the 28-year-old, according to the report, which has claimed that Spurs may have to lower their asking price as no one is willing to pay £9m.

The report has added that Wanyama’s weekly salary of £62,000 is also proving to be a problem for interested clubs.

Taking a loss

Tottenham’s reported valuation of Wanyama this month means that the North London outfit are ready to take a hit on the Kenya international defensive midfielder.

According to The London Evening Standard, Spurs paid Southampton £11m in transfer fees in 2016 to sign the defensive midfielder.

Given Wanyama’s injury problems and his failure to establish himself in the Tottenham first team over the years, it does not come as a surprise that the Premier League club are reportedly willing to sell him.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

