'That's maybe the problem': Spurs player has theory about what's wrong with the squad

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Aldeweireld has been a key player under Jose Mourinho so far.

Toby Alderweireld has told the Guardian that Tottenham Hotspur’s squad might actually be ‘too nice’.

Reports in The Sun suggested that Tottenham’s group was not harmonious at the moment, with some members of the first-team squad frustrated at Jose Mourinho’s training sessions.

But Alderweireld has swatted aside the rumours, and he thinks that one of the issues at Tottenham is that the players at the club are so nice.

“I can say with my hand on my heart there’s no negativity,” Alderweireld said. “We have an unbelievable group. I think we have such nice guys. Maybe we are too nice, you know? That’s maybe the problem! But no, everyone is very happy with the manager, the way we train.”

 

Tottenham have certainly suffered with their fair share of issues this season, with the North London side performing well below expectations.

Spurs are currently sat in sixth place in the Premier League table, but they have been far short of their best.

Mourinho’s men do at least still have some chance of catching the top four, as many of the teams around them have also struggled.

Spurs beat Norwich City 2-1 in midweek to close the gap to the Champions League qualification places down to just six points.

Spurs are next action at the weekend, when they take on Southampton in the FA Cup.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

