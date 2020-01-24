Temtem: Ganki location and how to evolve

The location of Ganki and how to evolve the electric and water-type Temtem.

The Pokémon-like MMO Temtem has had a rocky launch with its Early Access on Steam. There's been a lot of complaints about server woes and technical problems, but according to the developer everything is now a-okay. And, provided that's the case, it means you should be able to find the location of Ganki and evolve it without nary a problem.

Thanks to its obvious comparisons with Pokémon, Temtem has resulted in people referring to the series as a genre as well as clamouring for Nintendo to create their very own MMO. While this would be insane for reasons that are overt, in the meantime we currently only have a very good alternative that is poised to become even better over the following months and next year.

For those of you who have jumped aboard the bandwagon and are thoroughly enjoying Crema's MMO, below you'll discover the location of Ganki and how to evolve it.

What is the location of Ganki in Temtem?

Ganki can be found in Temtem at the location of the Thalassian Cliffs.

In addition, the electric and wind-type Temtem can also be located at Gifted Bridge and Windward Fort.

Even without specifically looking you'll most likely encounter this creature. It's a yellow and brown monstrosity that flies about and it has curved horns.

It also always smiles with rosy cheeks that are blue instead of Pikachu red.

How to evolve Ganki in Temtem

Ganki evolves into Gazuma in Temtem by levelling up 27 times.

This is currently its only evolution but it's worth the effort as Gazuma is a much larger variant that can learn Turbo Charge.

Thanks to being an electric and wind-type Temtem (it's increasingly difficult not to say Pokémon), you should know that both Ganki and Gazuma are vulnerable to Nature and Crystal-type opposition.

And that's all you need to know about how to locate and evolve the pretty good Temtem, Ganki.