Who is Tamara Taylor? October Faction’s badass lead - age, Instagram and previous roles!

This new Netflix gem stars Tamara Taylor as a monster hunter... what more could you want?

Tamara Taylor has become the new obsession for October Faction fans!

Does your Netflix watch list appear endless?

Well, you're not the only one. There's simply so much content on there, and just as we go to find an old gem we've been meaning to watch for ages, they drop another show that demands our attention.

The latest to attract buzz is Damian Kindler's October Faction, which arrived on Thursday, January 23rd.

We are thrown into the story of accomplished monster hunters who return from home to New York with their teenage children. However, their professions just won't allow them to take a break!

It's a really imaginative series and the central stars all do an amazing job of involving audiences in the family dynamic. However, we're here to shine a spotlight on Tamara Taylor...

Tamara Taylor stars in October Faction

The 49-year-old Canadian actress tackles the role of monster hunter Deloris Allen. She's the wife of Fred (played by J. C. MacKenzie) and mother to Viv (Aurora Burghart) and Geoff (Gabriel Darku).

In an interview with TV Insider, she opened up about her character Deloris, saying: "She's an interesting paradox to me because she definitely is a true believer in what she's doing. She believes in Presidio [the monster-hunting syndicate] and what they stand for, and she feels like she's protecting the human race as well as protecting her children. But she does feel like she can only protect her kids from the truth for so long."

She continued: "She's walking this razor's edge where she's trying to figure out how to present what she and Fred do without completely upsetting the balance of the family."

It's a great role, and of course, Tamara smashed it. So, where have we seen her before?

Tamara Taylor: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the TV movie LBJ: The Early Years back in 1987.

Of course, she's been in so much since then and has starred in such shows as Altered Carbon (she played Oumou Prescott), Bones (Camille Saroyan), Sex, Love & Secrets (Nina Spencer), Hidden Hills (Sarah Timmerman), City of Angels (Dr. Ana Syphax) and Party of Five (Grace Wilcox).

Movie fans may remember her as Teacher in 2005's Serenity directed by Joss Whedon (The Avengers).

As for the future, we can expect to see her in the forthcoming crime-drama film Marzipan (she'll play Anna), which is about a washed-up intelligence officer on his last chance.

Tamara Taylor attends the 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future, celebrating Elizabeth Debicki, at Chateau Marmont on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Follow Tamara Taylor on Instagram

If you're a fan, you know what to do!

You can find Tamara on Instagram over at @iamtamarataylor; she currently boasts an impressive 45.7k followers.

There's a bunch of October Faction-related content as well as great snaps, so it's definitely worth a follow. Here's to hoping for more episodes...

